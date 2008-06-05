Search

Social Enterprise

Podcast: Take the pain out of IT compliance

IT consultant Jeff Davis and Bill Detwiler examine how IT departments are coping with this monumental task and discuss ways to lessen the pain. Jeff shares his real-world experience helping companies meet their compliance requirements and explores a new compliance-focused IT role--IS Compliance Analyst.

By | in TR Dojo, June 5, 2008, 5:38 AM PST

Podcast

Complying with government regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) has been a daunting task for IT departments, soaking up huge amounts of time and resources. During this 16-minute podcast, IT consultant Jeff Davis and I examine how IT departments are coping with this monumental task and discuss ways to lessen the pain. Jeff shares his real-world experience helping companies meet their compliance requirements and explores a new compliance-focused IT role—IS Compliance Analyst.

Note: Originally recorded in May 2006, this podcast was part of TechRepublic's Rootcast series.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Two ways to listen to this podcast:

  1. You can click Play directly from this page (if you have Flash installed).
  2. Download this episode as a zipped MP3 file.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Related Topics:

Collaboration Software CXO Innovation

About Bill Detwiler

Bill Detwiler is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research and the host of Cracking Open, CNET and TechRepublic's popular online show. Prior to joining TechRepublic in 2000, Bill was an IT manager, database administrator, and desktop supp...

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox