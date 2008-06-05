Podcast: Take the pain out of IT compliance

Podcast
Complying with government regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) has been a daunting task for IT departments, soaking up huge amounts of time and resources. During this 16-minute podcast, IT consultant Jeff Davis and I examine how IT departments are coping with this monumental task and discuss ways to lessen the pain. Jeff shares his real-world experience helping companies meet their compliance requirements and explores a new compliance-focused IT role—IS Compliance Analyst.
Note: Originally recorded in May 2006, this podcast was part of TechRepublic's Rootcast series.
