Pop quiz: Fiber optic LAN and WAN cable basics

Although copper still dominates most office LANs, fiber optic cable forms the backbone of many networks. And as prices drop, fiber is gaining popularity for applications once restricted to copper cable.
With these trends in mind, I thought I put together a quick pop quiz on the basics of fiber optic LAN and WAN cabling basics. The quiz covers safety, cable types, common light sources, attenuation, splicing, and cable testing.
I realize this quiz barely scratches the surface of fiber cabling knowledge. Indeed, entire books have been written on designing, building, and managing fiber optic networks. My goal with this quiz is to give you a brief introduction to several important fiber optic cabling concepts.Note: Unfortunately, our poll tool, which I use to create each pop quiz, doesn't let me indicate a correct answer after each question. To keep from giving away the answers before everyone has a chance to test his/her knowledge, and ruining all the fun, I'm going to hold off posting the answers until later. Update: The answers for my Fiber optic LAN and WAN cable basics pop quiz are now available. If you haven't had a chance to take the quiz, I encourage you to try your luck, before reading the answers.
