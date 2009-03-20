Search

Video: iPhone OS 3.0 lets you buy content from within third-party applications

Apple senior vice president of iPhone software Scott Forstall explains how iPhone users can buy new game levels, subscription content, and more from within an iPhone application.

By | in TR Dojo, March 19, 2009, 11:58 PM PST

On March 17, Apple gave a preview of what we can expect from the iPhone OS 3.0 Software. Sister site, CNET.com covered the event and took videos of several stand-out features. In this video, Scott Forstall, Apple senior vice president of iPhone software, explains how iPhone users can buy new game levels, subscription content, and more from within an iPhone application.

