Video: iPhone OS 3.0 lets you buy content from within third-party applications

On March 17, Apple gave a preview of what we can expect from the iPhone OS 3.0 Software. Sister site, CNET.com covered the event and took videos of several stand-out features. In this video, Scott Forstall, Apple senior vice president of iPhone software, explains how iPhone users can buy new game levels, subscription content, and more from within an iPhone application.
Bill Detwiler is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research and the host of Cracking Open, CNET and TechRepublic's popular online show. Prior to joining TechRepublic in 2000, Bill was an IT manager, database administrator, and desktop support specialist in the social research and energy industries.
Bill Detwiler has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
