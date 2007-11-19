Configure Windows 2000 Professional service behavior

As stable as Windows 2000 Professional is, service problems are still possible — particularly as you begin to add applications that use additional services. To help you cope with and troubleshoot service problems, you can specify recovery actions that the operating system will attempt when a service fails.

You configure recovery options through the service's Properties. Here's how:

Open the Services branch of the Computer Management console. Double-click the service to display its Properties sheet. Click the Recovery tab.

You can configure actions for first, second, and subsequent failures, choosing from four possible options:

Do Nothing

Restart The Service

Run A File

Restart The Computer.

The Run A File option is particularly useful for notification when you're not near your computer. You can use your e-mail application to generate an e-mail or pager notification about the service failure.

In addition to specifying the actions to take on service failure, you can set related options, such as the number of minutes Windows waits before attempting to restart the service and how quickly it resets the fail counter. If you select the option to execute a file, you can specify the file and any optional parameters, as well as append the fail count to the command line. If you specify a reboot, you can set the wait period between service failure and reboot and optionally broadcast a message on the network for notification.

Check out the Windows 2000 Professional archive, and catch up on previous Windows 2000 Professional tips.