Decorate your desktop for Independence Day

The United States' Independence Day is coming soon. If you want to show your love of country by adjusting your desktop background, we have some good choices for you.

By | in Windows and Office, June 30, 2011, 6:30 AM PST

In 2010, I published a TechRepublic Photo Gallery of images appropriate for Independence Day here in the United States. Since July 4th is just around the corner, I thought I'd highlight the gallery and note some of my favorites.

Note: To get the best image for your desktop, you will have to go to the gallery and click the View Full Size link of your desired image to reach its maximum resolution.

Citizens Bank Park Fireworks

Images furnished with permission by Smashing Magazine.

Dailyville

Images furnished with permission by Smashing Magazine.

Seattle New Year

Images furnished with permission by Smashing Magazine.

