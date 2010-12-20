Search

Poll Results: How many virtual Windows machines are you currently supporting?

December 19, 2010

On October 28, I asked the readers of the TechRepublic Microsoft Windows Blog a poll question:

How many virtual Windows machines are you currently supporting?

The point of this question was to gauge how fast virtualization support is increasing for information technology professionals year to year. We will ask this question again next year and see what trends are revealed.

As of the date of this poll, the number of supported virtual Windows machines for most respondents remains less than 20. What are your plans for 2011 for virtualization? Do you plan on deploying more virtual workstations and servers?

