We are willing to accept one cross-platform Windows 8 but there are doubts

In a June 9, 2011, Microsoft Windows Blog post, Greg Shultz asked:

Should there be separate tablet and desktop editions of Windows 8?

In that blog post, he explained the pros and cons of having a separate version of Windows for desktops and tablets versus a single OS that would accommodate both platforms. To be sure there are plenty of pros and cons on each side of the question.

As far as we can tell right now, Microsoft has decided that the pros for a single, cross-platform Windows operating system outweigh the cons. According to the poll question in Greg's blog post, TechRepublic IT professionals have come to the same conclusion, but they still have concerns about it.

One of the major concerns is the physical size of Windows 8 and the resources it will use if it includes code for desktops and for tablets. This question must be on the minds of Microsoft engineers as well, so there must be some way to keep required resources in check. Right?

