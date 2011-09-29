Windows 8 will enable IT pros to implement the private cloud

At TechRepublic Live 2011, Dr. Tom Shinder, of the Microsoft Private Cloud Solutions Team, gave a presentation with this intriguing title:

Here is a list of some of highlights of his presentation:

The private cloud is not server virtualization — read that again — a very important point.

Essential characteristics of the private cloud include (NIST):

broad network access

resource pooling

rapid elasticity

measured service

There are three service models important to the private cloud:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

The benefits of cloud computing include:

lower up-front expenses

expenditure moved from capital expenditures to operational expenditures

better provisioning, utilization, and elasticity

metered usage

enhanced security by economies of scale

Microsoft's approach to the private cloud

Microsoft has established guidelines to support the evolution of cloud infrastructure called principles. Some of these principles:

perception of infinite capacity

optimization of resource usage

minimized human involvement

Identified concepts that support the principles include: