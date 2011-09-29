Windows 8 will enable IT pros to implement the private cloud

At TechRepublic Live 2011, Dr. Tom Shinder, of the Microsoft Private Cloud Solutions Team, gave a presentation with this intriguing title:How Windows 8 enables IT Pros to implement private cloud The hashtag for the Twitter feed for TechRepublic Live 2011 is #TRLive2011.
Here is a list of some of highlights of his presentation:
The private cloud is not server virtualization — read that again — a very important point.
Essential characteristics of the private cloud include (NIST):
- broad network access
- resource pooling
- rapid elasticity
- measured service
There are three service models important to the private cloud:
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
The benefits of cloud computing include:
- lower up-front expenses
- expenditure moved from capital expenditures to operational expenditures
- better provisioning, utilization, and elasticity
- metered usage
- enhanced security by economies of scale
Microsoft's approach to the private cloud
Microsoft has established guidelines to support the evolution of cloud infrastructure called principles. Some of these principles:
- perception of infinite capacity
- optimization of resource usage
- minimized human involvement
- predictably
- virtualized infrastructure
- fabric management
- cost transparency
- System Center (current)
- System Center 2012
- Other software like the SCVMM Self-Service Portal 2.0 (SSP) and the Virtual Machine Servicing Tool 3.0
Bottom line
