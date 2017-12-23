Artificial Intelligence “(AI) – in check coding” controls

Continued
Andrew Zeitler (TEDx, 2017), dives into his explanation of the truth behind. Although his reference to the Y2K was a little askew. Being that, I was a coder at the time of Y2K, and was tasked with fixing a fortune 500 companies’ year 2000 issue. All this really entailed was adding extra digits to the computer’s internal date, not really a big deal, if it was completed before December 31, 1999. Andrew did have some valid and insightfulness further the need for “AI – In check controls”. We, as humans, are deep diving into the metacognition of the human brain and Nero networks. This meta cognition has been studied for centuries. For example, apes are taught commands in sign language, like hungry, tired, play. The one thing recognized, is that apes do no ask questions. As a human, we have our own mind, feelings, and knowledge, but others can know more and think different.
This brings me to the first “AI – In check controls” by combining the metacognition breakdown of information and patterns in code, get answers, then ASK A QUESTION that a human would need to answer to continue. “Why does it exist”, “Out of these answers, which is correct”, “Is this answer appropriate or correct?”, are some questions that the AI code would need to turn to a human to answer. After an answer by human, the AI code is allowed to continue until the next question. This can be important as AI can turn to other computers or self to learn, just like a child learns by others.
It is noted that in certain aspects work in harmony and singularity and work together, then in 2029 singularity is predicted. The question should be “What is the next technology?” The question of “whether a computer can think, is just as uninteresting as the question, does a submarine swim?” said Edsger Dijkstra (Biography)
AGI stores new data. What is AGI artificial intelligence? Artificial general intelligence. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is the intelligence of a machine that could successfully perform any intellectual task that a human being can. It is a primary goal of some artificial intelligence research and a common topic in science fiction and future studies. Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, aims to build his own AI butler, like in Iron Man. “The Facebook CEO’s next personal challenge involves teaching himself to code an artificial-intelligence assistant that can help him around the house and office.” (Cnet, 2016) There was an AGI created in China that could tell jokes, but it took lots of energy
Tim Urban’s, Wait but Why, mentions the brain will be copied. Google announced that they will be able to reverse engineer the brain via Gert Cauwenberghs gert@ucsd.edu Reverse Engineering the Cognitive Brain in Silicon from Department of Bioengineering Institute for Neural Computation UC San Diego.
ASI is mentioned to exceed intelligence of humans. With the rate of the current development, in just less than a century, human intelligence will be artificially doubled and even possibly ten times the human brain. Artificial superintelligence (ASI) is a term referring to the time when the capability of computers will surpass humans. "Artificial intelligence," which has been much used since the 1970s, refers to the ability of computers to mimic human thought. (technopedia).
Without adding the “AI – In check coding” and adding ethical aspects, AI would have it’s own ideas and agenda. We must align the AI focus with human’s. AGI can self-replicate within minutes, hours, and days.
Why should we care? We need to be ready for change. Refusing change is a problem. We need to accept, but carefully. Developing AI with the right goals in mind, can be successful.
The second aspect of “AI – In check coding” – Is to define transparency laws for ASI.
Jay Tuck (TEDx, 2017) mentions that the stock market is nearly completely comprised of big moving, high frequency computers. There are stock brokers, but computers have taken over with algorithms. Airlines and hotel’s pricing are created by computers. Science surgery radiologists recognize that a computer can recognize tumors much better in CT scans, then humans.
The power of computers, already exists in AI surveillance cameras and even at the satellite level. The satellite “Argus”, puts cameras together to zoom in a million terabytes a day, the brain analyses everyone moving. 100,000 people in a city is received. Facial recognition is now from the top of the head, looking at the ear placement and top of head shape. The satellite records where you live, shop, and go every day and can be used for behavioral analysis.
Even now, Big Data, is a key to analytics and AI. “Atlas”, robot is engineered by Google and funded by DARPA and Lockheed Martin. “Big Dog” is also funded by DARPA and being created by Boeing.
There is a AI predator drone that is twenty years old, “Pegasus X47”, and can fly unmanned 2000 miles into territories by AI. It lands by itself on aircraft carriers and is invisible to the human eye because the bottom has a LED layer and, on the top, has camera that shoot image of sky on bottom of plane. This “Optical Stealth”, has the kill decision, but must be controlled by a human and is proven to be more accurate than humans. “Talon”, automatic cannon demonstration went out of control, and if it wasn’t for human interactions, many would have been injured and even possibly killed. A marine, on watcher, ran and tackled the cannon. I bring these inventions up as an “eye opening” list of technologies that exist today and are being “perfected”. I emphasize the above listed technologies already exist. Hence, there is already a need to be concerned and to ensure “AI- in check coding” controls are established and fully adopted.
The average and even some technology individuals are under the belief that Artificial Intelligence is nothing more than computers programmed to do a certain process and after time, added data increases the ability to do a certain process more efficiently. While this is rudimentarily true, it was the state of technology 10 to 15 years ago. However, this ideology no longer holds true. In fact, technology has advance exponentially just in the last 5 years, to the point that AI has advance to AGI and soon ASI. AI is acting more like the human brain and functions at such a fast rate, that it can exceed the human mind’s capabilities in a computer game as quick as overnight. It even can become calculative predictive, which is harder for the human mind. A good example is AI beat the world’s top Chinese Alpha Go player. There are literally billions of moves, more than the stars in the sky, and an intuitive layer of play.
Google has mentioned that they predict reverse engineering the human mind by 2025. Another reason to implement “AI – in check coding” controls.
There are many positive discoveries in neuroscience that may have lasting significant impacts to human brain behaviors that have been recently been discovered. Some discoveries are that neurotransmitters can be modified by sustained visualization or stimulation. Mice have developed new neurons in hippocampus and a change in the PPM from continuous running, mentions Nicholas P Spitzer neuroscientist. These mice went from ordinary to more coordinated with advanced cognitive and physical behavior. The significance of this discovery shows that certain visualization or stimulation can have positive or negative effects. This effect can be negative due to stress, others may be associated to brain disfunctions like Alzheimer’s, Autism, and possibly Parkinson’s. Knowing this behavior could change/modify brain neurons in a positive way, might have lasting effects on helping with stress, anxiety, depression, and possibly schizophrenia. These are mostly educated speculations with some tests and evidence to support, however if this is true, then VR/AR could actually have a larger impact to the brain and functions then some may realize. There definitely will be more to follow in the visualization and stimulation realm of cognitive behavior and neurotransmitter modification/adaptation.
In closing, the only way to ensure that humans stay a key part of technology and AI is to be proactive and implement “AI – in check coding” controls with added ethical boundaries and enforcement. I also believe similar controls should be implemented for VR and AR, due to the evidential impact on the human mind and psyche.
Artificial Intelligence “(AI) – in check coding” controls
The answer to controlled based AI
By: Erika Steele
White Page 3/7/2018
Peter Haas (TEDx, 2017), discusses the reason to be afraid of AI. First, Standards Accountability is said to be about five years out. He references the cruise control controller took many years to be implemented into cars and required regulations. The same level of regulations should be adhered to when implementing AI features into such equipment or devices.
Computers will continue the test, unless there is coding put in place to ask questions. Stanley Milgram (Milgrim) provided tests, after WWII, demonstrating that the average human will follow authority figures (i.e. in a lab coat with no credentials provided), even if it meant harming another person. Everyday Americans would shock an actor past the point of heart trouble complaint, extreme pain, and even death, if the authority in lab coat mentioned “the test must continue”.
An example of how a car can lose control from a little bit of precipitation, providing certain climate conditions, can turn to snow and ice. The idea to keep AI “in check” and “in control”, is to pause, check conditions, safety standards, and economic incentives. I will mention later, suggestions that can keep the “in check control”, in fact I will call it just that “AI, in check control” by keeping people in the loop. I will explain in detail, after all “AI – In check controls” are mentioned.
We are aware that human labor cannot compete with electricity. However, the second “AI, in check control”, would be the requirement would be transparency of code. Hence, keep people in the loop and transparency of code. Jobs created to partner with AI. People lead, not follow. There is a push to make people less like robots and robots more like people, but people should always be the leader.