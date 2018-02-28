Search

Hardware

General discussion

Gravatar

Different kind of indoor positioning technologies?

By johnshepardquinn ·
Tags: Open Source, Hardware
There are many different technologies when it comes to Indoor Positioning Technologies (IPT). Each technologies have it own merit and demerit. It is up to the end user to choose from a range of available technologies. The end application is very important in that case. I came across a good article here @ https://www.slideshare.net/gt-silicon/indoor-positioning-technologies-comparative-analysis , where you can compare different indoor technologies.

If you are inside an airport or shopping mall go for beacon based technologies like wifi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon etc. If you need long range UWB based IPT will suffice. But these are infrastructure based technologies and thus cannot be used everywhere.

For military/ rescue operation one may prefer IMU based IPT or laser based IPT which are infrastructure free and can be used anywhere but can suffer from low accuracy in smoky condition in case of laser and relative drift error in case of IMU based solutions.
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Hardware Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums