Different kind of indoor positioning technologies?
If you are inside an airport or shopping mall go for beacon based technologies like wifi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon etc. If you need long range UWB based IPT will suffice. But these are infrastructure based technologies and thus cannot be used everywhere.
For military/ rescue operation one may prefer IMU based IPT or laser based IPT which are infrastructure free and can be used anywhere but can suffer from low accuracy in smoky condition in case of laser and relative drift error in case of IMU based solutions.