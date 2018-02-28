Question
Poor quality Asus and bad customer support
I would like to share with you a bad experience with an ASUS product.
Part of the email sent to support_ro@asus.com
"The VGA in question, RX550-4G-DIS, was purchased by one of our colleagues in September 2017, you found the ABC DATA , and stopped working on a Saturday night while playing. We were disappointed to find that a video card for a few months "cracked" but the biggest "disappointment" was when we were announced that the warranty was denied.
...
Ascertained by ASUS CZECH Service s.r.o. on 22.02.2018 it results that some components are missing from the board and accuse us of having intervened on the VGA "
He was refused to replace and it was suggested to buy another repaired to replace it although from the picture taken from service in an area where certain "interventions were made" there are dust traces fact which proves that these components are missing from a time period.
How to go ahead?
#poorasus
#poorcustomersupportasus
#poorqualityasus