Allied Irish Bank: Journey to a Secure Cloud

Increasing employee productivity while conforming to regulation.



Allied Irish Bank’s ambition is to be the leading retail, small-to-medium enterprise, and corporate bank in Ireland and the best bank for owner-managed businesses in Great Britain delivered through digital distribution channels.



Delivering on this ambition requires innovation in IT services, including the secure adoption of cloud services by employees.



In this case study you will see how McAfee MVISION Cloud helped Allied Irish Bank to:

Reduce risk of cloud access by employees Faster decision-making to add cloud services to the approved list Enable an agile workforce and prepare for future cloud applications

