Basel Aero Benefits from Virtual Desktop Infrastructure at Krasnodar and Sochi Airports

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Fujitsu Topic: Data Centers Date Added: Nov 2015 Format: PDF

Established in 2007, Basel Aero manages airport assets of Basic Element, one of Russia's leading diversified industrial groups. Their challenges are to keep up with the rapid growth of its Krasnodar and Sochi airports, Basel Aero needed to build a robust and highly-scalable IT infrastructure that could support the operation of several hundred virtual desktops serving the numerous non-core activities of these airports. They chose Fujitsu to overcome these challenges. They have implemented PRIMERGY BX924 server blades, the Fujitsu ETERNUS DX200 data storage system, Fujitsu FUTRO L420 zero clients, ESXi 5.5, vCenter Server 5, VMware vSphere with Operations Management 5.5 and Horizon 6 View. The results of implementing Fujitsu were ease of deployment of virtual and physical machines, dynamic scalability and fully unified architecture.