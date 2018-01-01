Big Company Virtualization Benefits for Medium-Sized Enterprise

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Cisco Topic: Cloud Date Added: Oct 2012 Format: PDF

Sparda-Bank Hamburg is the largest cooperative bank in the Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Northern Lower Saxony area. Their challenges are they need to meet changing market conditions with lower-cost resource-optimized data center, while creating scalable private cloud to serve internal customers. They chose Cisco to overcome these challenges. They deployed to pre-integrated virtual data center using Cisco unified computing system servers, VMware virtualization software, and EMC storage. The results of deploying the Cisco were reduced a new server deployment times from weeks to hours, along with 99.9 percent application availability and improved business continuity and decommissioning of 60 physical servers and other savings are expected to provide 18-month return on investment with 30 percent improvement in IT team productivity.