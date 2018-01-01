Cision Scales Their Business and Opens New Opporunities with MapR Solution

Download Now Download Now Provided by: MapR Technologies Topic: Data Management Date Added: Mar 2014 Format: PDF

Cision is a leading provider of cloud-based PR software, services and tools for the marketing and public relations industry. Cision had built the latest version of its CisionPoint software in 2007 on a Microsoft SQL server. The database was becoming more difficult to manage, backing it up, storing it, and moving it around to test and running reports. They chose MapR to overcome these challenges. They have implemented MapR NoSQL platforms and they did benchmarking and MapR M5 was about 1.5x faster. The results of implementing MapR were ease of scaling, superior product and responsive support and flexibility to manage more data.