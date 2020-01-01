City of Sarasota Sidesteps Cyber Attack and Avoids $34 Million in Ransom by Restoring Locked Files with Veeam

Provided by:
Veeam Software
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
Cyber criminals targeted the City of Sarasota in 2016. A ransomware virus took
control of a city employee’s desktop computer, and files on three file servers were
encrypted and rendered inaccessible. Cyber criminals demanded payment in Bitcoins,
an untraceable digital currency, in the amount of $34 million.
In addition to protecting city services and thwarting cyber attacks, Veeam enables
Sarasota to do two things not possible with legacy backup: guarantee business
continuity and follow the 3-2-1 backup rule.