City of Sarasota Sidesteps Cyber Attack and Avoids $34 Million in Ransom by Restoring Locked Files with Veeam

Cyber criminals targeted the City of Sarasota in 2016. A ransomware virus took control of a city employee’s desktop computer, and files on three file servers were encrypted and rendered inaccessible. Cyber criminals demanded payment in Bitcoins, an untraceable digital currency, in the amount of $34 million.

In addition to protecting city services and thwarting cyber attacks, Veeam enables Sarasota to do two things not possible with legacy backup: guarantee business continuity and follow the 3-2-1 backup rule.
