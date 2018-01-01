Cloud Technology Powers Mobility to Drive Collaboration and Productivity

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Microsoft Topic: Cloud Date Added: Jun 2014 Format: HTML

Framtiden is a real estate company, wholly owned by the City of Gothenburg. The Framtiden group is comprised of seven public subsidiaries with 900 employees. They are one of Sweden's largest property owners, managing approximately 70,600 apartments in Gothenburg and achieving yearly revenues of close to 7.8 million USD. Framtiden is responsible for finance, IT, information management, and development for all seven of its public subsidiaries. Reduced risk through design, escalation management, and proactive support through full lifecycle.