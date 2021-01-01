Financial Services Company Leverages McAfee to Securely Adopt Cloud Services

Download Now Provided by: McAfee, Inc. Topic: Security Format: PDF

McAfee MVISION Cloud provides control over and visibility into cloud platform and application usage



This global financial services company is one of the largest asset management companies in the world, managing a portfolio worth $1 trillion and with a physical footprint in 45 countries and global reach to 210 countries.



In this case study you will see how McAfee MVISION Cloud helped a global financial services company to:

Increased visibility into data usage and traffic, reducing use of high-risk cloud services Standardized DLP policies across the enterprise, supporting compliance regulations Accelerated cloud adoption and governance, providing more flexibility and faster time-to-market

