Financial Services Company Leverages McAfee to Securely Adopt Cloud Services

McAfee MVISION Cloud provides control over and visibility into cloud platform and application usage Increased visibility into data usage and traffic, reducing use of high-risk cloud services
Standardized DLP policies across the enterprise, supporting compliance regulations
Accelerated cloud adoption and governance, providing more flexibility and faster time-to-market
This global financial services company is one of the largest asset management companies in the world, managing a portfolio worth $1 trillion and with a physical footprint in 45 countries and global reach to 210 countries.
In this case study you will see how McAfee MVISION Cloud helped a global financial services company to:
