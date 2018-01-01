Integrated System PRIMEFLEX for SAP HANA Reduces Data Load and Scanning Times at DPD by More Than 50 Percent

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Fujitsu Topic: Data Centers Date Added: Oct 2015 Format: PDF

DPD Dynamic Parcel Distribution GmbH & Co. KG is one of the leading parcel and express service providers, transporting 2.5 million packages within an international network on a daily basis. Their challenges are to optimize the quality of their services and the underlying business processes. They chose Fujitsu to overcome these challenges. They have migrated of SAP Business Warehouse to SAP HANA infrastructure. The results of implementing Fujitsu were SAP hosting and SAP HANA from a single source, investment protection thanks to comprehensive and free-of-charge test options in the SAP HANA Demo Center, accelerated data scanning time (more than 50%), reduced monthly load runs, accelerated data provision for monthly reports by a factor of 5.75, shorter reaction times permit faster intervention and reduced storage volume.