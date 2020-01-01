5% increase in revenue by unlocking new data science opportunities

$11 million savings from retiring on-prem infrastructure and legacy licenses

Faster time to market due to improved data team productivity of up to 25%

In order to succeed, organizations today need to harness the power of data science, machine learning, and business analytics.But how do you measure success? Businesses have already invested billions in data and AI but most haven’t seen a payoff. Yet.In this new Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, you’ll learn how deploying Databricks’ Unified Data Analytics Platform can pay for itself in less than six months.In interviews with customers across industries and regions, Forrester examines how data teams — and the entire business — move faster, collaborate better and operate more efficiently when they have a unified, open platform for data.Customers averaged nearly $29 million in total economic impact and ROI over three years totaled 417%, driven by: