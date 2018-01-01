Nimble Storage Achieves 287% ROI after Deploying Vertica

Provided by: Vertica
Topic: Big Data
Date Added: Jan 2018
Format: PDF
Nimble Storage deployed Vertica Analytics Platform to replace its legacy open-source database management system, PostgreSQL. As with many data management deployments, the company improved productivity and avoided additional hardware costs. However, Nimble Storage was also able to identify and close more deals, shortening their sales cycle and automating many customer service tasks. This resulted in a 0.5 year payback and annual benefit of $13.6 million.