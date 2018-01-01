Northern (Artctic) Federal University Chooses Fujitsu Servers and Storage

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Fujitsu Topic: Data Centers Date Added: Nov 2015 Format: PDF

The M.V. Lomonosov Northern (Arctic) Federal University (NARFU) is a new research and educational innovation center in the Russian system for higher professional education. Their challenges are the need of a computing system to perform complex scientific research in mathematics, informatics and space technologies. They chose Fujitsu to overcome these challenges. They have implemented FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY RX300 S8, CX250 S2, CX270 S2 and FUJITSU Storage ETERNUS DX80 S2. The results of implementing Fujitsu were its effective horizontal scaling, flexibility in memory configuration means that the system can be used for the most varied of application fields, co-processor support increases the performance of every server node in the HPC computing environment by a factor of 10 and increased input-output throughput capacity by 60% compared with systems of the previous generation.