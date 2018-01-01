Resources are Controlled Twice More Effectively with the Newest Version of Enterprise Resource Planning System

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Microsoft Topic: Big Data Date Added: Jan 2014 Format: HTML

Salda group of companies, with a turnover exceeding EUR 29 million per year, is a European leader in the production of air ventilation and heating systems. In the beginning, Microsoft dynamics AX 3.0 satisfied the basic needs of the company, but with the growth of the company those needs had changed, as had the requirements for the enterprise resource management system. Having considered the rapidly growing needs of the company's customer, Microsoft dynamics AX 2012 was recommended to the customer. First, the key functionalities were installed: cost sheet, output orders, packaging and dispatch of consignments. Benefit of Microsoft dynamics AX 2012 is that important business information is received much faster.