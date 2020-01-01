Samsonite Case Study

Download Now Provided by: PerimeterX Topic: Security Format: PDF

KPIs are important for any digital commerce site to make effective business decisions. For Samsonite, significant domains were increasing in traffic but conversion rates were not corresponding to the increase in traffic. The KPIs were skewed and therefore, were unreliable for analyzing to strategize for next steps with driving revenue for their online business.



Samsonite chose PerimeterX Bot Defender® as a solution to address their escalating bot problem. Read the case study to learn how Bot Defender filtered out bad bot traffic that resulted in accurate data, allowing them to make effective decisions to grow their business and improve operation efficiencies so their staff no longer had to worry about managing, detecting or mitigating bot attacks.