Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation

Industrial Connectivity Leaders From Around The Globe Share Their Perspectives
Network reliability
is key to turning industrial data into insights that lead to smart decision-making and ultimately, to better business outcomes. For many manufacturers, operational processes have historically been designed with the assumption that staff will be on-site all the time.
The disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the evolution of advanced network connectivity and connected assets and technologies, have accelerated long overdue modernization and digitization,
efforts across the manufacturing industry. Today’s and tomorrow’s manufacturing leaders are tossing aside processes designed to ossify cost control, efficiency, and predictability, and replacing them with those that emphasize flexibility, innovation, and resilience.
In October 2020, Analog Devices commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the state of industrial modernization, including the efforts to improve network reliability.
