Software Developer Uses Cloud System to Launch Media Monitoring Tool for FT.com

In partnership with the Financial Times, Newgrove wanted to use Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to build a cloud application for advertising customers of FT.com to analyze digital media spend. Using Windows Azure, Newgrove built an application, which analyses data from millions of pages of advertisements. FT.com is using the solution - rebranded Deep View - to provide better-quality analytics, justifying premium-priced advertisement rates. Windows Azure offers reliability and scalability, pay-as-you-go solution minimizes upfront investment, rich data sets help advertisers monitor success during campaigns and publishers offer greater transparency to advertisers and better customer service.