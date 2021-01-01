The State of Ransomware in Financial Services 2021

Download Now Provided by: Sophos Topic: Security Format: PDF

Ransomware is very much a reality for the financial services industry. Approximately a third (34%) of organizations were hit by ransomware in the last year; while this is lower than the global average of 37%, it’s still a major concern.



Financial services organizations should continue to invest in backups and their disaster recovery efforts to minimize the impact of an attack. They should also look to extend their anti-ransomware defenses by combining technology with human-led threat hunting to neutralize today’s advanced human-led attacks.



Based on an independent survey of 550 IT decision makers, this report shares new insights into the current state of ransomware in the financial services sector. It provides a deep dive into the prevalence of ransomware in financial services, the impact of those attacks on victims, the cost of ransomware remediation, as well as how the sector stacks up in terms of its future expectations and readiness against these attacks.



