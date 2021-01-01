The State of Ransomware in Manufacturing and Production 2021

Download Now Provided by: Sophos Topic: Security Format: PDF

While manufacturing and production experienced an average level of ransomware attacks last year with 36% of organizations hit vs. the global average of 37%, it is the sector that has the highest expectation of experiencing a ransomware attack in the future.



Manufacturing and production organizations should continue to invest in backups and their disaster recovery efforts to minimize the impact of an attack. They should also look to extend their anti-ransomware defenses by combining technology with human-led threat hunting to neutralize today’s advanced human-led attacks.



Based on an independent survey of 438 IT decision makers, this report shares new insights into the current state of ransomware in the manufacturing and production sector. It provides a deep dive into the prevalence of ransomware in manufacturing and production, the impact of those attacks on victims, the cost of ransomware remediation, as well as how the sector stacks up in terms of its future expectations and readiness against these attacks.



Find out the key findings in Manufacturing and Production by downloading this report.