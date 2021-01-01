The State of Ransomware in Retail 2021

Download Now Provided by: Sophos Topic: Security Format: PDF

Retail, together with education, was the sector most hit by ransomware in 2020. Cybercriminals were quick to exploit opportunities presented by the pandemic, which in the retail sector was primarily the rapid growth in online shopping. Some retail organizations started trading online for the first time, while others saw a huge increase in their web traffic and the percentage of transactions that happened online.



Retail organizations should prioritize strengthening their defences against ransomware. Investing in modern infrastructure, together with cybersecurity technology and skills, will considerably reduce both the overall cost and impact of ransomware.



Based on an independent survey of 435 IT decision makers, this report shares new insights into the current state of ransomware in the retail sector. It provides a deep dive into the prevalence of ransomware in retail, the impact of those attacks, the cost of ransomware remediation, and the proportion of data that retail organizations could recover after an attack. The survey also reveals how retail stacks up with other sectors, as well as the future expectations and readiness of retail organizations in the face of these attacks.



