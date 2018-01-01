Travelodge Selects ForeScout CounterACT NAC-as-a-Service to Help Achieve PCI Compliance

Download Now Download Now Provided by: ForeScout Technologies Topic: Security Date Added: Dec 2013 Format: PDF

Travelodge, the U.K.'s first budget hotel company, currently has more than 500 hotels across the U.K., Ireland and Spain. Travelodge wanted to improve the wireless network scanning requirement of PCI compliance. The hospitality provider was originally performing wireless network scans in order to meet this requirement. ForeScout CounterACT NAC-as-a-Service provided Travelodge with full network visibility and the mechanisms to block any unauthorized devices from accessing corporate resources. The results of deploying ForeScout CounterACT NACaaS were improved efficiency in fulfilling wireless network scanning PCI requirement, NAC benefits with lower capital expenditure and staff costs, it access to network security expertise by outsourcing to a MSP and it delivered real-time visibility of all endpoint devices on the network.