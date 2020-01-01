Veeam Supports UNLV on its Journey to Become a Top Tier Research University

Learn More Provided by: Veeam Software Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

UNLV is on a journey to attain the most prestigious university ranking in the nation: Top Tier research institution. To achieve this designation, data must be hyperavailable for faculty and students to perform meaningful research and make discoveries. Veeam is doing its part by delivering hyper-available data used by faculty and students.



By 2025, UNLV will join the ranks of Clemson, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.