Computers, laptops, servers, and other IT equipment are regularly replaced and decommissioned. Off-lease systems must be returned to the manufacturer, some equipment is recycled, and other systems are given to employees or donated. Systems must be properly processed, and sensitive, proprietary, and all other organization information must be properly removed prior to discarding the systems.

The Computer Equipment Disposal policy from TechRepublic Premium presents the organization’s policies and procedures for properly disposing, discarding, and decommissioning computer and IT equipment.The policy also specifies which staff members are responsible for which tasks in the equipment decommissioning process.