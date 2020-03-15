Coronavirus and its impact on the enterprise
- Provided by TechRepublic Premium
- Published March 15, 2020
- Topic TechRepublic Premium
- Format PDF
COVID-19 has spread to multiple countries, including the United States, causing some businesses and schools to close, disrupting supply chains, and forcing some employees to work remotely from their homes.
This TechRepublic Premium ebook is a compilation of the latest information including which tech conferences were canceled, related cybersecurity attacks, remote work tips, tracking and predicting how COVID-19 will spread, and the impact it has on the tech industry.
In the ebook:
- The latest cancellations: How the coronavirus is disrupting tech conferences worldwide
- Apple, Google, CNN, Amazon and others restrict employee travel due to coronavirus
- American cases added to 3D map showing the spread of COVID-19
- How coronavirus may accelerate the future of work
- What happens when coronavirus travel bans hit the US?
- Coronavirus adds uncertainty and cost to tech company supply chains
- How COVID-19 is impacting job seekers and hiring managers
- Coronavirus is negatively impacting international call quality
- 3 tips to be a better leader during the COVID-19 outbreak
- How to maintain safe cybersecurity practices while transitioning workers from the office to remote workstations
- Working from home during coronavirus outbreak: Not all employers allow it
- Work from home: 64 expert tips for staying healthy, happy, and productive
- Coronavirus/COVID-19: Changes I’ve made to my home office to make it cleaner, healthier and safer
- Managing telecommuters due to novel coronavirus? Here are 8 management tips
- How to manage employees working from home during the coronavirus scare
- How to manage remote project teams during the COVID-19 outbreak
- The biggest mistake managers make with remote workers
- Coronavirus, flu, and other nasties: What if your job involves handling other people’s dirty gadgets?
- Coronavirus and flu: Is that product safe? Experts explain the real risks
- Coronavirus: Hackers are exploiting the COVID-19 outbreak to steal your information
- Hackers using coronavirus scare to spread Emotet malware in Japan
- And more!