Interactive learning scenarios - Developers need control over how they work instead of changing processes to fit the infrastructure. With Red Hat® OpenShift®, you can automate once and run anywhere by developing on a Kubernetes platform appropriate for on-prem, public, or hybrid cloud. Regardless of the infrastructure, the OpenShift interface remains the same. Get familiar with one application-centric user interface that lets you build code, deploy containers, and link services effectively and efficiently. Our interactive learning scenarios provide you with a preconfigured OpenShift instance, accessible from your browser without downloads or configuration. Use it to experiment, learn more about OpenShift, and see how it can help you solve real-world problems. Enter your information to access multiple scenarios in the Developing on Red Hat OpenShift portal.