The importance of diversity and inclusion in any given organization cannot be overstated. It establishes a level playing field, brings together people with different backgrounds, perspectives, traditions, and ideas, and enriches company culture by ensuring fairness and tolerance. This helps build a more effective and collaborative workforce which enables the business to run in a more progressive fashion and attract a broad array of talent.

Having a policy to set guidelines for diversity and inclusion can help companies realize this goal by setting appropriate recommendations and expectations.

The purpose of this Diversity and Inclusion policy from TechRepublic Premium is to establish a strategy for promoting diversity and inclusion in the business.

SCOPE

All employees, whether full-time, part-time, contract workers, consultants, part-time staff, interns and temporary workers, and other personnel are covered by this policy.

EXCEPTIONS

There are no exceptions to this policy except where permitted in writing by the IT department and human resources.