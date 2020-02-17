Employee political activity policy

This sample policy provides a basic outline of the measures an organization should take to protect and maintain the safety of all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors regardless of political affiliation.

No matter where in the world an enterprise operates, politics is going to play a major role in the lives of its employees. Depending on the country and the current political situation, it’s possible for affiliations, candidates, and political parties to become a driving passion in your workforce. While an actively engaged workforce, taking interest in its government and the political process, may be desirable, it may not be in the best interests of cooperation and productivity.

In addition, heightened political passion could lead to conflict and disruption of business operations if no ground rules are laid out. Taken to extremes, unchecked political activity by employees may grow into harassment and a hostile work environment. A written policy establishing guidelines for employees to follow will help prevent such disruptions.

