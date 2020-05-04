Ergonomics policy

A safe and healthy work environment provides the foundation for all employees to be at their most productive. Not only does it promote productivity in the workforce, it also helps prevent accidents, lawsuits, and in extreme cases, serious injury and potentially loss of life. This policy establishes procedures to help ensure a safe, ergonomically healthy environment.

To create such an environment, the company must provide sound, safe, and functioning equipment, furniture, fixtures, and tools that allow employees to perform their duties in the most productive way possible without risking their safety or their health. A clear and robust ergonomic policy establishes the parameters of a safe and healthy work environment and should be part of every organization’s standard policies and procedures.

From the policy:

Objective

The company is committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for employees, contractors, visitors, customers, and vendors in every facility and vehicle it operates. To achieve this goal, the company has established proactive procedures, policies, and rules designed to ensure, to the best of its ability, the ergonomic safety of every person working at one of the company’s facilities or operating a company vehicle. All employees are expected to follow these procedures, policies, and rules at all times.