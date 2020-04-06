The insight to identify and quantify competitive advantages requires a skilled technician that can transform seemingly random data into actional information. Finding and hiring individuals with the right level of technical expertise, the inherent ability to identify patterns and trends, and with the corresponding communication skills to relay actionable information to stakeholders will require a thorough recruiting process.

This Hiring Kit: Market Research Analyst, from TechRepublic Premium, provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the right person for the job. This Hiring Kit includes a want advertisement, interview questions, salary range, duties and job responsibilities, necessary skills and education for the position, and more.

Introduction:

Modern business enterprises do not operate in a vacuum. Knowing what your customers want and what they don’t want, knowing what your competition can provide and what they cannot provide, knowing how your markets are acting and anticipating how they will act in the future are all key to establishing a measurable and actionable competitive advantage.

For many businesses, gaining the insights necessary to identify and quantify those competitive advantages requires a skilled technician that can transform seemingly random data into actional marketing information and then effectively communication that actionable information to decision makers. This is the job of the Market Research Analyst.