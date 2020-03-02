Hiring Kit: MIS Manager
- Provided by TechRepublic Premium
- Published March 2, 2020
- Topic TechRepublic Premium
- Format PDF
MIS Managers must have a knowledge of the technology, deep understanding of the importance of reliable data, and the skillset to make sure everything runs smoothly and as expected.
This Hiring Kit from TechRepublic Premium provides a workable framework you can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the best candidate for your organization.
In this Hiring Kit:
- Determining factors, desirable personality traits, and skillsets needed for MIS Managers
- Salary range
- Job description
- Duties and responsibilities
- Education and experience
- Interview questions
- Want advertisement
- And more!