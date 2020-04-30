Quality Assurance Engineers apply their technical expertise and skills to oversee the entire software development lifecycle and to verify the quality of the product and the overall user experience against a checklist specified by the client. Finding and hiring individuals with the right technical expertise, system experience, and ability to apply that expertise to software development and testing will require thorough recruiting and candidate vetting.

This Hiring Kit: Quality Assurance Engineer, from TechRepublic Premium, provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the right person for the job.