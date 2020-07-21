How Apple users can make the most of Microsoft 365 at work

Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, isn’t just for Windows users. Apple professionals, too, can take advantage of the popular platform’s numerous benefits.

Learn how Apple professionals can optimize efficiency and productivity with the cloud platform using iPads, iPhones and Macs when working within Windows-centric organizations in this article from TechRepublic Premium.

From the article:

The first consideration in maximizing Microsoft 365 is almost a non-issue for Mac users: Hardware. Pound-for-pound, Apple computers are potent systems boasting impressive performance profiles. At a minimum, Microsoft recommends using a Mac with an Intel processor and is expected to confirm ARM chips as compatible once Apple introduces the new Mac CPUs. Until then, any Mac with an Intel processor should prove capable.

Officially, Microsoft lists only 4GB RAM, 10GB free disk space, and a 1280 x 800 resolution as requirements. Further, Microsoft states the three most recent versions of macOS are compatible. So, making the most of Microsoft 365 shouldn’t surface hardware conflicts for most Mac users, but beware of the recommendations to prevent anomalies and avoid falling outside those requirements.