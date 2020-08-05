How to migrate to a new iPad, iPhone, or Mac

Receiving a new Apple device can be exciting, but migrating all your data to the new purchase can prove a chore. This TechRepublic Premium article provides the steps you can take to properly and securely complete the process.

Receiving a new iPad, iPhone, or Mac is often exciting. Many professionals take pride in unboxing a new Apple device. Although deploying a new phone, tablet, or computer typically delivers advantages, such as a faster processor, better display and improved peripherals, the initial process can prove daunting and even a little anxiety provoking. How do you best migrate your accounts, applications, data, files, and settings from the old device to the new one? Here is the process I recommend for most users.

Large companies, of course, frequently invest in enterprise-grade mobile device management platforms. These industrial solutions boast numerous capabilities but complex configurations requiring special administrative accounts and an IT department to manage. Such deployments are tightly controlled and typically leverage volume purchase programs, all elements that don’t usually fall under the scope of most small and medium-size businesses’ deployments. My experience as a consultant suggests that the vast majority of users fall into the latter category, with many best served by taking advantage of Apple iCloud accounts to perform much of the corresponding heavy lifting.