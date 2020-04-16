IT Data Center Green Energy Policy Share

As worldwide energy needs and concerns about climate change continue to increase, environmentally responsible business practices are critical for the successful future of a company and the markets in which it operates. Green energy and sustainability savings in the data center provide not only financial benefits, but also lower organizational power demands and a company’s carbon footprint.



The TechRepublic Premium IT Data Center Green Energy Policy will assist your company with the implementation of these policies. It is even possible to obtain green energy certifications such as the U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy & Environmental design (LEED) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Energy Star for Data Centers, which can add value to your company by proving you meet the defined criteria for green energy usage.



