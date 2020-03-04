IT pro's guidebook: Remote work

Work from home policies and fully remote jobs top the priority list of many workers. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of working in their pajamas? Working from home also offers fewer distractions and interruptions from colleagues, reduces the stress of commuting, and provides a better work-life balance, not to mention, less office politics.

How does an IT professional search for a remote position? This guidebook from TechRepublic Premium is here to help. In addition to helping IT professionals get hired in remote IT roles, this guidebook provides CXOs with best practices, explains how remote work could increase productivity, and includes a Telecommuting Policy.

In the guidebook