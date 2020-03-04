IT pro's guidebook: Remote work
- Provided by TechRepublic Premium
- Published March 4, 2020
- Topic TechRepublic Premium
- Format PDF
Work from home policies and fully remote jobs top the priority list of many workers. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of working in their pajamas? Working from home also offers fewer distractions and interruptions from colleagues, reduces the stress of commuting, and provides a better work-life balance, not to mention, less office politics.
How does an IT professional search for a remote position? This guidebook from TechRepublic Premium is here to help. In addition to helping IT professionals get hired in remote IT roles, this guidebook provides CXOs with best practices, explains how remote work could increase productivity, and includes a Telecommuting Policy.
In the guidebook
- Telecommuting policy
- Why remote work has grown by 159% since 2005
- Why remote work and flexible schedules are the new normal for global business
- How to land a remote job, and thrive in it
- Find out the 26 remote jobs with salaries of $100K or more
- Top 5 careers for remote workers
- Up to half of developers work remotely; here’s who’s hiring them
- The 10 rules found in every good remote work policy
- Best practices: The top 13 ways to manage remote employees
- How to better engage the remote worker? There are apps for that
- What working remotely means for Baby Boomers’ retirement plans
- How to find a mentor as a remote worker: 5 tips
- How IT can help remote workers be more productive: 6 tips
- 10 tips to help you negotiate and manage work from home arrangements
- The biggest mistake managers make with remote workers
- And more!