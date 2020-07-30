Linux file and directory management commands

If you’re new to the world of Linux server administration, you might be overwhelmed with the idea of having to deal with the command line. However, it’s almost inevitable that you will have to face those fears. And even though you can install a GUI on those servers, the added overhead and security risks might have you second-guess that decision. When you combine that with the reality that the most popular form of working remotely on Linux is via SSH and the Command Line Interface (CLI), chances are pretty good you’ll need to know a command or two.

Without a solid understanding of these basic commands, you’ll have a hard time pulling off simple tasks on headless or remote Linux servers.

But fret not, TechRepublic Premium has you covered. Within this document you’ll find all of the commands you need to manage directories and files from the command line on a Linux machine. With these commands in your toolkit, you won’t have any problem managing files and directories from the CLI on a Linux machine. You can move about the directory structure, list contents and permissions of files, change permissions and ownership of files and directories, create files and directories, and more.