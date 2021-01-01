MFA, SSO, Adaptive Access Policies, and More. Get 10 Licenses of Duo Free for 30-days

Download Now Provided by: Cisco Duo Security Topic: Security Format: Other Download

Access security for everyone, from any device, anywhere. For organizations of all sizes that need to protect sensitive data at scale, Duo is the user-friendly zero-trust security platform for all users, devices, and applications. With Duo you can confirm user identities in a snap, monitor the health of managed and unmanaged devices, set adaptive security policies tailored to your business, secure remote access without a device agent, and provide security-backed, user-friendly SSO. Get 10 licenses free for 30-days with Duo's Free Trial.