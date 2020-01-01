A CIO’s guide to maximizing the value of integration and APIs

How to measure the platform benefits and business outcomes of API-led connectivity.

The results of Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, which found 445% ROI for customers using Anypoint Platform.

An integration value framework to help IT leaders structure, calculate, and articulate the business impact of their integration efforts.

From our work with thousands of enterprise customers around the world, we’ve learned that API-led connectivity brings major benefits like increased speed, agility, and scalability. Now, CIOs and chief architects across all industries can measure these benefits objectively. In this webinar, Forrester consultant Corey McNair and MuleSoft head of advisory services Brandon Cohan will provide an overview on the quantifiable outcomes of MuleSoft’s API-led connectivity approach and unique methodology. Along the way, they’ll reveal best practices and frameworks for articulating the value of integration and APIs.In this webinar, you’ll discover: