Threat actors have access to all the security products, white papers and they even know how the internals of operating systems work. With all these crafts, information and tricks in hand they obfuscate the key components of malicious code to bypass security and antivirus systems. This webinar focuses on how obfuscation is used in malwares, types of obfuscation and how new age malwares carry obfuscated content that delays reversing process.