Watch Now Watch Now Provided by: SecurityTube.net Topic: Hardware Date Added: Jan 2014 Format: Webcast

In this webcast, the presenter gives an introduction to firmware analysis: It starts with how to retrieve the binary, e.g. get a plain file from manufacturer, extract it from an executable or memory device, or even sniff it out of an update process or internal CPU memory, which can be really tricky. After that it introduces the necessary tools, gives tips on how to detect the processor architecture, and explains some more advanced analysis techniques, including how to figure out the offsets where the firmware is loaded to, and how to start the investigation.