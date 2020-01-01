Analyst View: New Class of Database Makes Fully Self-Managing Database as a Cloud Service a Reality

Join this webcast and learn what IDC recommends including:
- Make a plan for moving all systems not requiring locally resident data to a public cloud service.
- Consider a locally delivered cloud service appliance, such as Oracle Cloud at Customer, for the management of data that must remain local.
- Tally the costs and risks that are associated with the current manual method of managing enterprise databases in your data center. If those costs and risks are unacceptable, consider turning to Oracle Autonomous Database.